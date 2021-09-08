Creative Planning Has $552,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

NYSE FNV opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

