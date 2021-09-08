Creative Planning Decreases Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Creative Planning cut its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 60.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

