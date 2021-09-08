Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

