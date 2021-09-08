Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

