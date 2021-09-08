Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

