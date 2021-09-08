Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

