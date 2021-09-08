Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.