Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

VSDA opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

