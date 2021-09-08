Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,280 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

