Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $5,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.