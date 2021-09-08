CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

COR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,700. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

