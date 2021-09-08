Contrasting Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 0 2.75 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $98.07, suggesting a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 4.44 $511.61 million $1.86 30.66 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.34 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -7.48

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 19.78% 12.01% 7.12% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

