CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $334,568.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00152022 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

