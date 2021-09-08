Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.71

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $184.71 and last traded at $184.27, with a volume of 3691276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

