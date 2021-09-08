Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,841.66

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,841.66 and last traded at $1,726.36, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,745.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,607.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,497.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

