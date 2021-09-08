Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.43 and last traded at $217.27. Approximately 31,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,099,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

