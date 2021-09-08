Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider Acquires 6,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider purchased 6,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$23,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,289.88.

Ryan Nicolas Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider purchased 4,450 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,604.50.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,730.51.

CMG opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.24. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$333.19 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.63.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

