Comparing Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 0 5 0 3.00

Veru has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 107.85%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Veru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 362.41 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -5.55 Veru $42.59 million 17.68 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -85.73

Capricor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64% Veru -0.25% -7.62% -6.11%

Summary

Veru beats Capricor Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and finasterid

