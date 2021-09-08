Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

