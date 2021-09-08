Commerce Bank Sells 6,501 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in International Paper by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.