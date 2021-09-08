Commerce Bank Sells 5,468 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

