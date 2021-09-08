Commerce Bank Sells 2,835 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.