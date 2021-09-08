Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 67.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

