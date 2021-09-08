Commerce Bank Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

