Commerce Bank Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

