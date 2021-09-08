Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

