Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 56,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

