Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 226,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 43.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Comerica stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

