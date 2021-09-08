Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 184,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,120. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

