CoinEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $50.69 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00151320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00719999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041835 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.