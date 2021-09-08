Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $90.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 891,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

