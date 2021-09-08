Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up to $26.66

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $27.72. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 3,547 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

