Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,714 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

