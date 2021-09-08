Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.80

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 922281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($1.03).

COA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

