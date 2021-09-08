CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,693. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.