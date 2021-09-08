CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,155. The company has a market capitalization of $410.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

