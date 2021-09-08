CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $248.00

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 239 ($3.12). CLS shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 2,251,427 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £971.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.