Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Up 9% This Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $303,820.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

