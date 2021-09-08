ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $118,889,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

