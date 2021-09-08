ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 57,969.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Medical worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

