ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $10,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $392,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

