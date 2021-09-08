ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 213,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Diana Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $490.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

