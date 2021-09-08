ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5,950.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

