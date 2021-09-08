ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LQDT opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

