ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,062 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

