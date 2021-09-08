CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 413 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.00. 20,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,006. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.81. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

