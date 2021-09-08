CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,464 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,403 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $15,386,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

MGA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.