CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,963 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.