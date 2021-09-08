CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,037 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. 251,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,485. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

