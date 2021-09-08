CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 493,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,067. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

